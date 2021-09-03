“Hey Dad, what’s wrong? You look pale and weak.”
Dad said. “It’s only when I go up steps too fast. I’ll be OK.”
“Oh no you won’t! You’re going to the Clinic tomorrow.”
At the office, the Dr. heard the symptoms and said, “Your heart’s not pumping enough blood to your brain. You are in luck, over at the Lab they can work you in for an Echo today.”
Dad went and later the Dr. interpreted the results, “Acute aortic stenosis. That means your aortic valve is old and stiff and only lets 10% of the blood through. You could have a stroke at any time. You need a valve replacement. Any stress, like steps could kill you.”
The son said, “How soon can he have a replacement? When?”
The Dr. said, “Are you and your father vaccinated?”
“Dad is. I’m not.”
“If we get lucky and find a bed, you are not allowed in the hospital, but that may be getting ahead of the game. Valve replacement is heart surgery and needs an ICU bed. All ours are full with COVID patients and we have half a dozen more sick ones in the hall. No heart surgeon will operate unless there is an ICU bed. We’ll call around and see if we can locate any beds and I’ll call you later this evening.”
At ten the call came, “There is no room within miles. All hospitals are at capacity and overflowing. The D variant is surging. Just keep your Dad quiet and pray something turns up.”
The son said, “My oldest brother is one of those in ICU beds with COVID and on a ventilator. Could you move him to the floor and let our father have his bed for the few days after replacement?”
“You don’t seem to understand. ALL, ALL hospital beds are full of unvaccinated people. There are no empty beds in any room. You couldn’t get in if you had a car wreck or were dying of cancer, but let me talk with your Dad. Mr. Greene, your son wants you to trade beds with your oldest boy. Did he talk that over with you?”
“Yes he did, and I’ll have none of that! If you take him out of there and off the ventilator, he’ll die. I’m old and want that boy to have a chance for life. Find me a bed if you can.”
The pandemic got worse. The oldest son died in the hospital. Dad died of a heart attack, and the youngest son got his brother’s bed. He lasted a week. COVID killed them all: the unvaccinated sons directly and the father indirectly for lack of a bed. At the funeral, two cousins talked it over, “Are you vaccinated? I’m not.”
The other answered, “Lordy no. Who knows what’s in it? The Feds are trying to make zombies out of us. The vaccine’s too dangerous. That stuff could kill you!”
