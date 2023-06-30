In the Bible, The Book of Judith is usually found between the Old and New Testaments. Here is her story:
King Nebuchadnezzar went to war against the Medes, a nation to the East. He asked nations to the West of Assyria to be on his side. They refused. He vowed great revenge on them once he conquered the Medes. He conquered them and six years later he ordered his top general, Holofernes, to burn and level all the nations west of Assyria, all the way to Egypt. The destruction went well until Holofernes came up to the rugged mountain chain of Judah. It could be easily defended by the Hebrews. The General called a meeting of local commanders for advice. One of them said, “Unless they have sinned by breaking their ritual laws, you are wasting your time. You can’t beat their God.” Another said, “Take over all their springs and wells and they will soon die of thirst and hunger.”
After 34 days, the water and food were almost gone, and the people urged the mayor to surrender. He said, “Let’s wait 5 more days, on the fortieth day He will surely save us.”
However, a beautiful, rich widow who kept all the rituals, disagreed. Judith said, “Who are you to give God five days to work? You can’t lay down conditions for God to work! I am only a woman, but I am not going to sit here and die. I have a plan. A woman’s strength will break Assyrian pride.” She prayed, “Oh God, use my deceitful words to strike them all dead for you alone protect the people of Israel”.
She took off her mourning clothes and dressed in her finest robes. Her servant woman prepared bags of provisions for the journey to the enemy’s camp. When the guards stopped her, she told them she had special information for Holofernes of how to get through the mountains and demanded to see him. She flattered him. “You are the most competent, skilled, accomplished general in the whole Empire.” She added, “Starvation will drive the people to disobey the ritual food laws, to sin, and then you can easily destroy them. I will go down to the spring each evening to wait for God to tell me when this happens.”
For three days Judith set a pattern. She stayed in her tent all day. After sunset she and her servant, went down for ritual cleansing and supper at the spring. “Ritual cleansing” meant bathing and Holofernes lusted after this naked woman. In his male pride he said, “If I don’t try to seduce her, all the world will laugh at me.” He sent his servant to invite her to big afternoon banquet. She replied to the invitation, “I’ll remember this happy night as long as I live.”
At the bash, Holofernes drank himself into a stupor. All the guests left, and they were alone. Judith’s servant waited outside for their evening ritual walk. She prayed for strength, got his sword, raised it “and struck him twice in the neck as hard as she could, cutting off his head.” She came out with it and gave it to her servant who put it in her food bag. They strolled on down to the spring and kept on going to the town. The people celebrated their deliverance. (For the full story, there are 16 chapters.)
