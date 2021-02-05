We are a nation at war. Our country has been invaded. “The COVID War of 20-21” rages. Our first response to the invasion was to deny it. Then our leaders downplayed it and said it would go away and wasn’t all that bad. COVID didn’t listen. It kept finding new lungs to eat.
Finally, we decided the enemy was real. We better do something to combat the sickness and death. In other wars we sent our sons and fathers to fight. We gave them guns and tanks and planes. In this OVID War the rules have changed. Everyone is exposed to the threat of the enemy, so everyone is a soldier. There are no battle lines and trenches. The enemy is all around us, in our homes, at the Mall, on our jobs, in schools and nursing homes.
We are all combatants, so we march down to Battle Supply Headquarters to get our uniforms and weapons. This war really is different. One size fits all. Everybody gets the same equipment: a mask, a six foot measuring rod, and a permit to attend gatherings of no more than ten people. “Oh,” you say, “The mask is uncomfortable”. Who said war was supposed to be comfortable? You might end up with a respirator mask on your face for four weeks in ICU. “You mean I can’t hug my kids, go to church, to school, play basketball?” “That’s right. You’re in the Army now, obey!” You can’t even bump elbows unless you have extra-long arms, and can do it at a six foot distance.
“This has turned my life upside down. How long will I be in this Army?” In WWII they did not have enough volunteers to win the war, so they had the Draft. If you were drafted, for how long would you be in? “For the duration,” was the answer. “For the duration of the conflict.” We are soldiers in this COVID War for the duration.
How are we doing? Who’s winning? COVID is, in Kentucky. Dr. Fauci says it is the same across the country. Some Kentucky statistics: For the first five months of the pandemic, 150 days, KY recorded 1000 deaths, an average of 6 a day. For September OCT. and November, 90 days, another 1000 died, an average of 12 a day. For December to mid-January, 42 days, another 1000 died, an average of 24 a day. All indications are that we will hit the 5000 total deaths within 25 days.
How long, oh Lord, how long will this go on? For the duration. Expect to stay in full battle dress for another six months or more. But what about the vaccine? It will take at least six months to vaccinate enough people to make a difference.
I have had my first shot, but will stay in full battle dress of mask, distance, and no groups. The war is not over. We are in this together. I have a suggestion. We are seeing many creative versions of masks. We need one that says, “I vaxxed” in big letters across the front. All those people with three-D printers should have no trouble with that. Wear it proudly. Wear it for the duration. You may not earn the Congressional Medal of Honor, but will certainly qualify for “Good Conduct Medal”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.