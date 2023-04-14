In the Bible, the four Gospels tell us of events in the life of Jesus. Each one has its own point of view, sort of like a Basket full of all kinds of eggs and chocolates. We are blessed to have all four in order to have as full a picture as possible of Jesus. The Easter stories show this, so we will “open the Basket” in the form of a quiz.
1. Who went to the tomb that early Sunday morning?
Mt 28:1 says Mary Magdalene and the other Mary.
Mk 16:1 - Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome.
Luke 24:10 - Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and other women.
John 20:1 - Mary Magdalene
2. What did they find at the tomb?
Mt 28:2-3 - Angel came down and rolled the stone away for them. He looked like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow.
Mark 16:4-5 - Stone already rolled away, and the women met a young man in a white robe.
Luke 24:4 - Stone already rolled away, and they met two men in bright shining clothes.
John 20:12 - Stone already rolled away, and the women saw two angels dressed in white sitting where the body of Jesus had been.
3. What happened next?
Mt 28:9 - The women ran to tell the disciples. They met Jesus on the way and “took hold of His feet.”
Mark 16:7-8 - Angel said for the women to tell the disciples He will meet them in Galilee. “They said nothing to anyone.”
Luke 24:8-9 - Women went and told the disciples. Peter came and looked for himself.
John 20:2-3 - Mary Magdalene went and told the disciples. Peter and John went to the tomb to look.
4. Who else saw or met Jesus?
Mt 28:16 Met the eleven disciples on a hill in Galilee and Jesus gave them the Great Commission to “go into all the world”.
Mark 16:8 - Mark ends, no appearances. (Mark 16:9-20 is sometimes added to Mark as an ending.)
Luke 24:31 - Two men on the road to Emmaus eventually recognized Him and then “He disappeared from their sight”. 36... Jesus appears to His disciples in Jerusalem and eats.
John 20:19 - He appears that Sunday evening in Jerusalem. Thomas doubts. 21...He appears at Lake Tiberius to seven disciples while they were fishing. “This then was the third time Jesus appeared”
So, there is our basket full of goodies for Easter in four differing versions. Is there any way or place that they agree?
Yes; on three points: Mary Magdalene was there in all four Gospels. The tomb was empty, the body was gone. And the most important part of the story: The body of Jesus that they put in the tomb was not what came out. What went in was a physical body tied to the land, restricted to the earth, to Palestine. What came out was free of those restrictions. He came out as a living presence for all the world to know.
