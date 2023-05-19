Christians and every church pastor I know, would like for people to attend church. I firmly believe there is a difference in churches, when deciding where to go, attend and participate. The difference includes styles of worship, applications of God’s teachings and I would say even buildings play a part, in where people go to church.
One examples of buildings include everything from the parking lot, to the number of steps and even where the restrooms are located. It might sound silly but the concerns can be very real for those who have medical issues and handicaps. For leadership in our churches, there are considerations that we should be always concerned about and our work should include making church accessible.
While the few things I’ve mentioned, can hinder our movements and activities in and around church events, services and participation, the availability of God to each of us, is always fully accessible. There is absolutely nothing that should keep us from our personal relationship with Jesus and nothing that should keep anyone away from developing a personal relationship with Jesus.
Mark 2:17 reads, “When Jesus heard this, He told them, “Healthy people don’t need a doctor-sick people do. I have come to call not those who think they are righteous, but those who know they are sinners.”
Why did Jesus come down to earth? Yes, Father God created and sent Him for us, and I am certainly thankful Jesus has forgiven me of my sins. He came for us, because we had a need and we could not fix on our own. When people are wicks going to the doctor is for most, the very last thing done, after everything else is tried. Ultimately, we probably know we’ve gotta go, but we still resist going to the doctor. Don’t delay with Jesus. Don’t hold back necessary actions. Come today. We may have many things that we use as a handicap, and handicaps require medical care. Come talk with the Master Physician.
---Until Then
