Leonz House of Steak & Subs has become a fixture of local dining since it opened on Walnut Street in Pineville over three years ago.
Owner Scottie Brown said that wouldn’t be possible without the support of his loyal customers.
“I want the people to know that I truly thank them for the support they have given us,” he said. “The food is cheap here and it’s good food. The portions are good and the service is good — we’ll continue to be Leonz and Leonz will be here for as long as they want us to be.”
Brown also wanted to give credit to Jason Hunter, who has been doing most of the cooking at the Pineville restaurant over the last two years.
“People still think I’m doing all of the cooking, but that’s the man behind Leonz right there,” Brown said. “He’s been cooking here for the last two years. His food is the same as mine and we compliment each other.
“People see me out and about running around and think I’m also doing the cooking — I would have to clone myself. Jason has been in the back too long and it’s time for people to know that he’s the one doing all of the cooking. He’s the one that makes it happen, he runs that kitchen by himself. He’s cooking that food, he’s plating that food and it comes out in a timely fashion and quality-wise it’s outstanding.”
This year Leonz opened a second location open in Evarts.
“We still get people driving down here all the way from Harlan,” Brown said. “We just want to let them know that they don’t have to drive as far to get the same menu and the same food.”
Both Leonz locations will be closed from July 3 through July 11 for vacation.
