A new byline will be appearing in The Pineville Sun.
Ashley Collingsworth has joined the staff as Reporter. She is a native of Claiborne County and a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University. She has extensive experience in journalism including television, radio, and magazine, but says her truest joy comes from writing for the newspaper.
“My passion is, and always has been writing,” she says. “I knew from a very young age that writing and sharing stories is what makes me my happiest. I am so very thankful for the privilege to be with The Pineville Sun with an amazing team who share the same passion for this community as I do.”
Ashley shows great enthusiasm for telling the stories that spotlight this community and is excited to take part in events that brighten people’s days.
“Building these relationships with the people from this community that will last a lifetime is at the very heart of what I want to do,” she explained. “It is important to get to know every aspect of our community and spotlight it the way that it truly deserves.”
Ashley brings with her a deep passion for local journalism and is excited to be sharing stories with the readers of The Pineville Sun.
