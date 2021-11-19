To those who worship at the altar of superlatives, The Guinness Book of World Records is their Bible, A Sacred Book.
The owner of a knife and cutlery factory down on I-81 near Charlottesville, created what he hoped would be the world’s biggest pocketknife. He applied to the Sacred Book for that designation. He found that to get into The Book, he had to have a real pocketknife that opened and closed and there had to be a pocket big enough for a 42 foot long knife.
He went a few miles up the road to the Jeans factory and ordered a pair of jeans with a pocket big enough for his 42 foot knife. The owner laughed at him until he told him that hs jeans would make it into The Book and he would be famous. They went down to the Regional Airport and rented a big hangar for the project.
The Book rejected the application for “Largest Jeans” because their standards said jeans needed a leather belt. The only animal big enough for an 18 foot long leather belt is a giraffe. They organized an illegal safari to Africa, but had a piece of luck. On their first day a tractor trailed killed a giraffe and they were able to legally buy the skin. To cure the skin, they built the biggest borax tub in the world and got it into the book with the jeans and belt.
The knife still had problems. It had to open and close. He had two choices for openers: He could build the world’s biggest magnet or the world’s biggest robot. He chose the robot and found out he was going to need it. He had made his 42 foot replica of his Company’s most famous whittling knife. The Sacred book people said. “It’s got to whittle”.
Out in California, the wildfires had killed a 4000 year old giant Sequoia tree – the oldest and largest. He bought it, cut it down with the world’s largest chain saw and put it on the world’s largest railroad flat car to get it back to the hangar. But alas, the hangar was too small. He called Buckminster Fuller’s grandson, Tom Fullest, to build the world’s largest geodesic dome..
Finally he announced the grand unveiling of his knife. It was covered by the largest tarp in the world. He invited dignitaries from every country in the world. He had “The most nations represented in one place for one hour” as a Sacred Book entry.
The tarp fell, The robot creaked and groaned. People fled for the walls as the opening knife passed overhead on the track to the tree. The robot started on the tree. Chips flew. The crowd went crazy fighting for 4000 year old memorial wood chips- The largest riot in the world. The robot stumbled and bent the blade, but no matter now. The pocket, the belt, the borax box, the tree, the flatcar, the dome, the crowd, the riot, all made The Sacred Book. The knife finally made it, because the owner became the richest man in the world by selling Sequoia chips. He bought The Sacred Book Company and put his knife on the first page.
