Up to now, humans made war against each other for reasons like religion, to gain new territory, enslave others, free the slaves, revolution. The rules were quite simple: whoever kills more military and civilians of the other, wins. Non-combatants were often called “collateral damage”, and more of them got killed than soldiers.
The rules of war have changed with the War of 2020. The enemy is neutral, a virus. It doesn’t hate anyone. It’s not even human. We are in World War III. The other two were hardly world-wide. They were fought in Europe and Asia, and while many Americans died in battle, we had no “collateral damage”. The fighting never made it to American soil. It has been over 160 years since war happened here.
Now, humans are under attack in all countries. The enemy is here in our homes and schools, factories, churches, and Malls. No wonder our nation’s COVID response has been such a mess. No one has any experience at this kind of war before. There is no evil enemy leader like Hitler, Saddam Hussein, Tojo, or even the Anti-Christ to take out.
In this new war-world, there are no soldiers AND collateral damage. The front lines are everywhere. The enemy is in the air we breathe. We are all combatants in this fight. Medical people have more exposure, but also more protection. A clerk in Wal-mart is on the front lines. She has hundreds of contacts a day and only half of them are wearing masks.
In Nam, a common saying was, “I’ve got your back”. Buddies were responsible for each other and presented a united front to the enemy. In this War of 2020, that old saying is still true. It takes a united front, for we are all responsible for our buddies, neighbors, friends, enemies, and families. Our weapons are masks, social distance, and the vaccine for everyone.
When I was growing up during WW II, we had many inconveniences like food and gasoline rationing, and black-outs. But no enemy tanks drove down our street. We survived quite well. In our new War, social distance is the current inconvenience. No more in-person anything, which has meant real sacrifice for many businesses and jobs. I have a friend who hasn’t hugged her daughter since February. I haven’t hugged my two teen age grandchildren who live next door, in six months. You will have to judge for yourself if that is inconvenience or sacrifice, or both.
I have been in the Army and in Korea. I followed orders from the commanding officer. In this War of 2020, our commanding officers are our neighbors. They have ordered us into battle with proven weapons of victory: “Wear masks, get the vaccine, keep social distance!” That’s an order from them. Please salute and say, “Yes sir. Right now sir.”
