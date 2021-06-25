I just got out of jail. I had six months of experience with the justice system. How did I enter the system? COVID laid me off of my job and the stress led to a break up with my partner. After three months of eating and idleness, I started walking daily at the fitness track. I met a man there and one day he asked me for a date. We went to a movie and over to Harrogate at the Gondola to eat. He was a nice guy.
On the way back he said, “I need to get some things. We’ll stop at my place before I take you home.” That set a little warning bell off in my head, but I agreed. When we got there, he said, “You don’t want to wait in a hot car. Come up on the porch. Don’t worry. Girls don’t get into my place on the first date.” I relaxed.
Eventually he came back out and said, “I have one more call to make. While you’re waiting would you take this bag of stuff over to my mom’s house? It’s the brown trailer across the street. Just knock.” I wanted to be helpful and he seemed like a nice guy I might have some interest in, so I went over.
I knocked and the door sprang open. A mountain of a cop in battle gear and holding a pistol greeted me. I had walked into the middle of a drug bust. He motioned me in and I heard my “walking friend’s” car drive off.
The cop ordered me over to a table and to empty the bag. In shock, I stumbled across the room. That’s why they said the knew I was on stuff. I poured out pills, powder, and needles. “Now your handbag,” he said. I did as told and out tumbled a pistol with my compact, comb, and cigarettes. Of course I had no permit. My dear “friend” had stolen the gun, so it could not be traced. They put handcuffs on me, but my legs trembled so much I couldn’t stand or walk. They had to drag/carry me to the cruiser, so one of my charges was for resisting arrest.
They had so many charges on me in court, as if I were some kingpin of a Mexican drug cartel, that I began to panic. The judge set bond at $1000. The shock was finally wearing off and I said, “Can I call my Mom? My two kids are with her. They will be worried. I don’t have any thousand dollars. My Mom’s Social Security check is barely enough to pay our rent. She doesn’t have a thousand either.”
In Cell 119, I quickly learned the meaning of the saying, “pay or stay”. I could neither make bond nor pay fines and court costs so I “stayed” six months for crimes I did not commit. Now I have to find a job and fill out applications. What do I say about those six months on the applications? Tell a lie or say “I was in jail.”
I’m trying hard not to be bitter about losing six months of my life, so I went up to Eastern in Richmond and found enough loans and grants for me to enroll there. I’m going to major in Criminal Justice. I’ve seen the system from the inside. Now I’ll see what the experts say.
