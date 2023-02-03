Even Groundhogs suffer from climate change. Groundhog Day marks the end of the first half of Winter and six more weeks to go. The tradition of the shadow means that little critter will send us more winter or an early Spring. Can’t happen. Except for some zero days around Christmas, we haven’t had any winter to speak of. We win. He can either send us more warm, sunny, winter days or an early Spring. If he decides on Spring, I’ll start planting my peas and lettuce next week. But I better be careful what I wish for. By March 20, the first day of Spring, I may be complaining about the heat.
Groundhogs have a larger agenda than just controlling the weather. Their underground conspiracy seeks to dominate and to conquer the whole world. They sow confusion by having different names. Other animals are “deer”or “bear” and we know what they are, but not with Groundhogs. Their propaganda machine uses a children’s rhyme: “How much wood would a Woodchuck chuck, if a Woodchuck would chuck wood?” It’s nonsense. No one has ever seen a Groundhog “chuck” wood. The early Colonists in America heard the Algonquins call them something that sounded like “wudchuk” and the name stuck until we domesticated them into pigs and hogs.
About a hundred years ago in this part of the country they got to be called “whistlin’ pigs”. Whistling works as their major clandestine code. Super computers have not deciphered it yet.
Even though they are commonly called “hogs” and “pigs”, they are not in the porcine family. They are in the Marmot family, and often confused with Badgers. They do have two big, front teeth, so their agents can take cover as “Land Beavers”. Another name is “Thickwood badger”. Sometimes they are confused with Porcupines. Makes sense – Porc and hog would naturally be in the same family, but they are not. Groundhogs can climb trees to escape four-legged predators. Two-legged predators with guns, prefer them in trees, instead of the bother of having to dig them out of their burrows.
All indications are that their numbers and power are increasing. About fifty years ago, Kentuckians did their part to quash the Whistling Pig Conspiracy. The animals are hunted for sport, meat, and fur. In one year in the Seventies, 250,000 were taken by hunters. It really helped our vegetable food supply as well. #ven though Groundhogs “eat healthy” as vegetarians, they often eat our carrots, beans, and corn in our gardens.
I don’t know what the future holds for their plans, but I do have one issue with the traditions of Groundhog Day. He is to predict the weather if he sees or doesn’t see his shadow. How can any of us know what a Groundhog “sees”?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.