“Where did I come from?” It’s a common child’s question. Adults ask it when they are wondering about their ancestors, “What is my family line?” We can only go back so far until the veil of history closes down.
“Where did I come from?” raises other unanswerable questions like, “Why am I me, but I am not you?” “Why am I a unique person and not a clone?” The young boy asked, “Mom, why am I me and not my brother? Didn’t we both come from the same place?”
Mom did not feel he would understand the science of genetics and DNA. It would have done no good for all science tells us is the current explanation of how genes work. It is not helpful in explaining the child’s real question, “Why do I exist at all?”
So let’s forget the past and try the question, “Where do I go from here?” We can’t change the past, but maybe we have some control of what we do next. Churches argue that issue with predestination versus free will, but they haven’t solved it yet. A basic part of being alive is that we change. Kids lose their baby teeth. Men go bald. People lose their memories, but they are still them, we are us, I am me, in spite of the changes.
Or am I? Yesterday I was repairing a barbed wire fence and scraped a place on my arm on a fence post. It bled. I wrapped my bandana around it and kept working. That was my blood, a living part of me. At home it/I was washed down the drain in the laundry. A part of me is in my blood, so here I go on a journey. This is MY blood. This is me, not you. I make it to the septic tank and three years later I get pumped into the septic service tank truck. I’m off to the big recycling and composting site. Five years later, me and all my composted friends, are declared safe. I go into a plastic bag. The rest of me buys me at Long’s and use it in my garden. Tomatoes pick me up. I eat them and I am back in me again.
The little boy got his first haircut. He wondered, “That hair was a living part of me. Am I now dead or alive on the floor? I don’t feel as if I’ve lost a part of me, but there I am on the floor. Am I going to be swept up and thrown in the trash?”
The barber said, “Dad, take your kid out of here. I don’t need any junior philosophers in my shop!”
On the way home Dad said, “I never thought of a haircut like that, but your mother and I are thinking on the same lines. We will be cremated, and you and your sisters can spread our ashes in the garden. We will always be with you in the beans, corn, and tomatoes.”
The boy said, “You will make it in the asparagus Dad, but mom goes in the flower garden.”
