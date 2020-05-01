Pineville sophomore Eli Thompson advanced all the way to Tuesday’s championship game of the KBC’s NBA 2K20 virtual basketball tournament.
The Kentucky Basketball Commission (KBC-www.kbchoops.com ) is located in Lexington and provides tournaments, camps, and trainings in a variety of different sports. Due to the recent COVID 19 and the stay at home order they offered a way to compete online. There were a total of 64 competitors from across the state who participated and played on-line in a virtural basketball tournament with NBA 2K20.
Thompson, a member of the PHS boys basketball team seized the opportunity and signed up for the tournament with the playing handle xSHOOT3R_3Lix.
The tournament began online on April 17th and Eli was able to advance to the Championship game by knocking off his first 5 opponents. Eli won those 5 games by an average margin of victory of 23.2 points per game.
The Championship game was originally scheduled to be streamed by KBC from their facilities but was not allowed by the Fayette County Health Department. Instead Eli played for the championship on Tuesday (April 28) from his own bedroom in East Jellico with the game being live steamed on www.twitch.tv .
After a slow start and trailing by 15 at halftime, Eli was able to rally his team to within 1 point in the final seconds, but fell short on the last play.
Although disappointed with the one point loss in the Championship, Eli really enjoyed the opportunity to compete. He wants to thank KBC for the opportunity and all of his family, friends, coaches, and teamates for their support.
“Although this Covid 19 pandemic is a difficult situation for everyone this experience of competing online was very exciting!” Eli said. “I hope to be able to continue to find opportunities to do this more often!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.