On Friday morning November 25, 2022 at 11:30, Middlesboro Police were called to Middlesboro Motorsports on Cumberland Avenue in reference to an unwanted male at the business.
While responding to the scene, Officer Preston Saylor received more information that the individual was making serious threats. Once at the business, Officer Saylor made contact with 48-year-old Rondale Mize of Speedwell, Tennessee. Mize told the officer that he wanted keys to a side-by-side and that he wasn't leaving.
The manager of the business stated that Mize had been making threats to run his truck into the store if he was not given the keys to the vehicle. He also stated that he wanted Mize out of the store and reported as trespassing at the property.
Mize was instructed by the officer to leave the business and once outside he admitted to taking Methadone days prior to the incident. Officer Saylor's citation states that Mize became belligerent, could not maintain a normal conversation, was unstable, and kept reaching into his pockets. The officer then asked Mize if he had any weapons and he replied that he did, "a pistol inside my waistband". After securing the firearm the officer gave Mize a pat down and found a pair of brass knuckles.
Mize was then transported to police headquarters for processing where a background check determined he was a convicted felon. While at the station, Mize was handcuffed to a bench awaiting transport. He was able to pull the handcuff off his wrist and attempted to walk away. After a brief scuffle with officer Saylor and another officer, Mize was brought into compliance, transported, and then book into the Bell County Detention Center. He has been charged with escape 3rd degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication excluding alcohol, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, terroristic threatening - 3rd degree, and menacing.
