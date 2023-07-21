On Monday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m. Bell County Sheriff’s K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern was dispatched to a Knuckles Christopher Lane residence in reference to a welfare check on dogs being mistreated.
Once on scene Sgt. Southern made contact with 50-year-old Tabitha Christine Lane who was walking out of the back door of the home with several dogs inside barking. The sergeant saw two of the dogs standing in the window severely malnourished and plagued with mange.
After Sgt. Southern asked to examine the dogs’ condition, Lane opened the door to the home and twelve dogs forced their way out of the residence. The dogs appeared to be starving and needing medical attention.
Sgt. Southern also states that he could hear running inside the home and he asked another individual on scene, 50-year-old Jody Wayne Christopher of Arjay, who it was he heard.
Christopher replied it was “David Brummett” who was known to have outstanding warrants. The sergeant walked in the home and arrested Brummett.
A search incident to arrest of the home was conducted after consent was given. Found in the search was a bag of a crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine, a glass pipe with burnt residue, and a small bag of what is believed to by Suboxone. All three individuals denied ownership of the items. Lane and Christopher were also arrested. All three were transported to and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
Tabitha Christine Lane and Jody Wayne Christopher were charged with possession of controlled substance - 1degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance - 2nd degree - drug unspecified, buying/possession drug paraphernalia, and torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death.
David Brummett was charged with possession of controlled substance - 1degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance - 2nd degree - drug unspecified, buying/possession drug paraphernalia, and a parole violation.
Animal control was contacted and all dogs were transported to the Bell County Animal Shelter. Assisting on scene were Sgt, Frank Foster, Chaplain Rick Dorton, and Deputy Keith Fuson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.