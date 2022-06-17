Three separate pieces of property have been declared as surplus by the Pineville City Council and at Monday’s meeting they approved selling each of them after they were appraised.
An alleyway next to 310 2nd Street in Wallsend is being sold to Jonah Brooks for $750. The Bunny Bread Building at 435 Hwy. 66 is being sold to Nick Fugate for $21,500 and the alleyway at 301 W. Tennessee Ave. is being sold to Colby Slusher for $6,300.
The first piece of property is a small section of land next to the floodwall that adjoins Mr. Brooks’ property. Mayor Scott Madon said the city does not use the property and doesn’t need access to the floodwall in that area.
The Bunny Bread Building sits just across the Newtown bridge and was given back to the city after the floodwall was built.
“We do have some things stored in there that we’re in the process of clearing out. It’s mainly just bits and pieces, it’s not a main storage for us,” Madon said. “I’ve had several people that approached us about it but Mr. Fugate was the most serious.”
Madon added that one situation that could have kept others from being interested is that the city cannot find a clear deed to the property.
“We’re going to do a quick-claim deed. The city has paid insurance on the building since 1989 and maintained it,” he said. “We feel like it’s definitely ours but the Corps of Engineers can’t find the deed.”
He explained that when the Corps completed the floodwall project they gave the city a 21-page document that included all of the pieces of the property, big or small, that was being turned back over to the city.
“They put everything in that one deed so it’s not easy to sit down and just find one certain piece of property,” Madon said. “(City Attorney) John Gambrel has combed through it, I actually hired Vaughn & Melton to try and find the points over there but they couldn’t do it. The Corps doesn’t have any record of it, but Merrill Davis told me they were paid with a check by the Corps of Engineers for that building. That’s where Davis Construction had their office at that time.”
Madon said the building would need quite a bit of work but he though Fugate would eventually have a business operating at the site, possibly a restaurant. He added that Fugate was working with the Daniel Boone Trace project and would set aside a part of the property for that.
The alleyway at 301 Tennessee Ave. was the area Colby Slusher spoke to the council about at last month’s meeting. Madon said he now disclose that Grace Family Health was buying the old convenient store and old Napa building and plans to build a new facility on the site.
“Coby told me that they might start tearing the old convenient building down as soon as July so it is a done deal,” Madon said. “Two of these are economic development things that involve bringing potential new revenue to the city.”
The City Council also approved the second reading of the 2022-23 Fiscal Year Budget Ordinance. The budget includes a fifty-cent per hour raise for all employees and $100,000 for expansion of the Fire Department to make room for a the city to purchase a new truck in the future.
Madon said some adjustments will likely be needed do to increased fuel costs.
“(City Clerk) Samantha Ellen (Bishop) brought to my attention that our gas bill, which is normally $2300 to $2700, was almost $5000 this month,” he said. “It was the Festival month, but still. We’re looking for ways to try and save some money with that. This is the time of year we use a lot of gas with our street department cutting grass and around the floodwall.
“In our budget we raised fuel costs quite a bit, but not in anticipation of $5 and $6 per gallon so those line items could go over.”
Main Street Pineville Director Jacob Roan gave an update on the downtown construction project.
“I can tell you now that the contractors have been paid,” he said. “We thank Tim Akins for sticking with us and continuing to work without payment for so long. We finally got our first draw from KIA funds and we were happy to get Tim some money.
“The project is moving along as you can see. Pine Street shouldn’t be closed much longer.”
Roan said the streetscape portion of the project was delayed by the USDA needing an environmental study to release funds.
“We’re hoping they’ll accept the environmental study we had to get done for the CDBG and KIA funds. I’ve sent in the paperwork to request them to use that study,” he said.
Once the funding is released, that phase of the project can go to bid after 30 days. Roan said all the plans are finished.
He added that businesses around the square won’t have to worry about their sidewalks being torn out until the streetscape portion of the project is going on. Some of the inner sidewalks around the courthouse will be taken out, but the outer ones won’t be touched in the next couple of months.
Next Wednesday (June 22) will kick off Wet ‘N’ Wild Wednesdays at Presbyterian Field with inflatables and slip and slides.
Next Tuesday will start free movies in the Theater. The Pineville Library will be offering activities to correlate with the movies that are playing.
The council also approved the first reading of a motion changing Quarry Road to Hilltop Road. Madon said once the second reading is approved, Bell County Emergency Management would send a form to Frankfort to get the change recognized for 911 mapping.
