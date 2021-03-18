Tiana Victoria Proffitt, 25, of Tazewell, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville. She was born in Middlesboro on September 12, 1995 a daughter of David Proffitt, Jr. and Tammy Brock Morefield. She had worked in a nursing home as a CNA.
She is survived by her daughter, Skylar Lynn Kennedy; parents, David Proffitt, Jr. and Tammy Brock Morefield; brother, Kyle Proffitt; sister, Sasha Morefield and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, March 20 at 7:30 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Neal. Music will be by the Saylor Crocket Pentecost Holiness Church Singers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5:00 PM until the service hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the family of Tiana Proffitt. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
