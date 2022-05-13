When I do partner/marriage counseling one of the most stressful times in a relationship is when the first child comes. Suddenly the two have no more exclusive time for each other. They can’t just pick up and go to a dance, the Club, or a movie on a Saturday night. If the new mother is nursing, this most fundamental of all human activities is frowned upon in public places. Even though a new born causes stress in a relationship, most parents make the adjustment and love grows. Loving a child or children means looking out for their wellbeing and welfare of them before your own.
Putting children’s welfare first can work out in different ways. I found a little book, “For Children, Love is Spelled T-I-M-E”. How does that work? It’s like the man who said, “You mean I have to give up my Friday night/Saturday fishing just to watch my kid kick a soccer ball?” The answer is “Yes”, but he has an attitude: “to give up”, as stopping his lake time, he feels, is a major sacrifice in order to spend T-I-M-E with his child Why not plan to teach the child to fish?
The book has a feel-good flavor to it, but real parenting is not a golden glow of love. Recent COVID lock-downs, and in-person school closings, became a major challenge for parents. They now had T-I-M-E 24/7 to spend with their children – too much of a good thing? Or imagine a single mom with two kids, who works in fast foods and gets home too exhausted to spend much of that recommended time whith her children.
At the playground across from my office, I watched a mother push her child on the swing. It looked like a good example of a parent spending time with her daughter, except mom was on her cell phone the whole T-I-M-E. She was standing there pushing the swing, but she was not “with” the girl. I don’t know where she was.
A personal example: In my own life, I dropped out of the workforce at age forty to love our children with time. We have eight children. There was no way we were going to let child care and baby sitters raise our children. My wife’s income was enough for us to live on. I became a cook, dishwasher, housewife, and father. My job was to enable us to have as much time as possible with our children. We had to overcome obstacles. When we went to church, we filled a pew to overflowing. We turned down “Nursery”. I have often wondered why so many churches “provide nursery” during the preaching. At the most important spiritual T-I-M-E, families are separated.
My wife had to keep up her Continuing Education which often meant leaving home for a week or two. We would go as a family vacation. The children would do lessons during the day when she was in class and then the rest of the time was family time. Sometimes we would go backpacking after the week of CE. In tents together on a rainy night, made for really, really close loving family T-I-M-E.
