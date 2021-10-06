Tina Marie McCoy, 65 of Hulen, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at her home. She was born in Pineville on December 1, 1955 and was a daughter of the late Fred and Kathy Ralston Mills.
Survivors include her husband, Ray McCoy of Hulen; children, Angela Stigal and husband, Jason, Kevin McCoy and wife, Crystal, and Tiffany Raby and husband, Jack; grandchildren, Kaleigh McCoy, Addison Johnson, Sidney Raby, Ethan Raby, Jacob Stigal, Connor Stigal, Hannah McCoy, and Madison McCoy; brothers and sisters, Paul Mills and wife, Patty, Melissa Seel, Robin Tuttle, and Jimmy Mills; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Private cremation services were entrusted to the care of the Arnett & Steele Cremation Center in Pineville. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the McCoy Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
