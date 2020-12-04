When, in a relationship, physical violence and threats of violence happen, the woman should leave the abuser. However, leaving is no simple and easy task. I have a list of 55 reasons victims have for being unable to break the power and control that abusers have over them. On the average, a woman will leave and go back seven times, before she is able to break the emotional chains of the abuser.
The woman does not have to do it alone. In our area there is a domestic violence shelter, a victim’s advocate (Sheryl Caudel 606-392-1129), an abuse crisis line:1-800-755-5348, and legal protection with an Emergency Protective Order (EPO). An EPO can be filed at the clerk’s office in the new court house and describes the abuse. If the judge feels that the threat is real, he signs the Order requiring that the couple have no contact with each other, and they will appear in court within two weeks. It is a summons for the accused perpetrator to appear in court for the hearing. The Order then goes to the Sheriff’s office to be served to him. Once it is served, the woman and usually the children come under the protection of the court. However, the system does not work perfectly. What happens when he is not served? It’s like the Order does not exist, nor does the protection.
This past week in Laurel County, there were 23 EPO’s filed. Only six were served. The other 17 victims showed up in court only to be told to come back next week and the case would be heard, IF he was served.
In Bell County, of the 17 EPOs on the docket, only three were served. The week before nine were on the docket and none were served. The judge was like the women and wasted his time even having court. When we get calls from scared and fearful victims asking what they can do, we should be able to tell them to file an EPO. In good conscience, we can’t do that. It would be like a doctor prescribing a medicine she knew didn’t work in this patient. We would be lying because we know there is almost no chance of it being served.
While EPOs get lost in the swamps of Bell and Laurel Counties, not all Counties work that way. In Harlan County, 11-19-20, 13 out of 17 EPOs were served. It is not an impossibility.
Some orders are difficult to serve because: the woman does not give enough information to locate the abuser, the abuser is hiding and often protected by his family, the Deputy says, “Her again? Every time I go down there she changes her mind and drops it in court,” it is very dangerous. True on that last one. Domestic violence situations are uncertain. The man wants no interference with his woman, and he often has a gun to back him up.
These reasons are only part of the picture. In family violence, the kids flee with the mother. When there is no service, the kids are not protected either.
Many law enforcement departments have the logo: “To Protect and To Serve”. They can be empty words for when there is no Service there is no Protection.
