The Bell County School Board unanimously voted to make Tom Gambrel their next superintendent at a special called meeting last Thursday.
Gambrel will officially start as superintendent on July 1, 2020 under a four-year contract that runs until June 20, 2024. In the meantime, he will continue to serve as acting superintendent in the absence of Yvonne Gilliam, who has taken leave.
“Tom has faced a tremendous amount of troubles here lately and I think he’s handled himself very well. He has sat in this chair and I think he has been an asset to the board of education. I trust that he’ll do a good job,” said board chairman Eulene Brock.
Board member Wayne Mason made the motion to hire Gambrel and it was seconded by Mike Hatfield. Brock, Dean Knuckles and Larry Elliott also approved hiring Gambrel in a roll call vote.
“I am very honored and very humbled by it. I appreciate the board for having confidence in me to operate our school district and move forward,” Gambrel said. “I feel like we have a great school district already. We have wonderful people and a lot of nice things that area going on right now. I’d like to continue those and add to those things that are going well.”
Jennifer Yankey and Richard Gambrel were interviewed for the position by the board along with Tom Gambrel during a special called meeting last Tuesday.
“We had three excellent people to choose from and it was a really tough decision that took quite a bit of discussion,” Knuckles said. “I believe if we would have chose either of the other candidates they could have done just as good of a job as the one we chose.”
Hatfield said he thought Tom Gambrel was the right choice because he wanted to take the district in a little bit of a different direction.
“He want us to start publicizing our schools more and just reach out to more people than we have been as the superintendent,” he said.
Mason said Gambrel was the best choice to continue the district’s academic success.
“I just think we picked somebody that can build on the academic success that our pervious superintendent has seen and hopefully keep us in the direction we need to be going,” he said.
