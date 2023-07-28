I know I talked about this in a previous article, but I think the topic deserves more attention. Jake and I planted a garden this year and we have been using the vegetables in creative ways to not make waste of them. As a new gardener, I was not aware of the vigorous nature of a plant if you simply water it and use nutritious soil. Needless to say, we have enough to feed a family of 5 between the two of us, and I have learned my lesson for next year’s planting amounts.
I feel like it is a rarity for me to post an appetizer recipe, although they are usually better than the meal. My friend is an excellent cook, and she used my tomatoes to make a simple and delicious appetizer that you are sure to enjoy.
Tomato Basil Bruschetta
Ingredients: The equivalent of 1 pack of cherry tomatoes, 1 tablespoon of minced garlic, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons of fresh chopped basil, 1 package of crumbled feta, salt and pepper to taste, and a French baguette.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 400 to heat the bread. Slice bread into 1-inch-thick pieces, place on a sheet tray, drizzle with olive oil, and heat for 5 minutes.
Place the mince garlic and olive oil in a pan over medium high heat and let sauté for 2 minutes. Slice the cherry tomatoes in half and place in the pan with the garlic. Let cook for 5 minutes or more until the tomatoes are soft and starting to make their own sauce.
Pour tomatoes into a bowl, add balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper, and stir. Add feta cheese to the center of the tomatoes and garnish with chopped basil.
Enjoy while hot by spooning servings onto the sliced baguette!
