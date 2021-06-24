Following Wednesday’s special called city council meeting a public forum was held in the Bell Theater to discuss the Courthouse Square Streetscape project. Architects involved in the project shared renderings of what the square would look like after the project was completed and were available to answer questions.
A group of around 60 business owners and residents attended and were able to provide their input on some of the design elements, including the style of park benches, trash cans and planters that will be used.
“I hope that once you see what we’re unveiling that everybody will be able to see a little bit of themselves in it because we took something from everybody,” said Main Street Pineville Executive Director Jacob Roan. “Looking around the room at all of the business owners and residents here, I am really overwhelmed and it means a lot to Scott and I and all of us that have worked so hard on this project.”
Mitch Brunsma, of Vaughn and Melton, is the project manager. He said plans are to begin construction in late July or early August.
“The first part of the project will be the actual sanitary storm sewer separation. That will start, hopefully, the last part of July or the first part of August.
We’ve got some issues we’re working through at the state level with some environmental requirements and hoops we have to jump through there,” he said. “That will start at the intersection of Holly Street and Virginia Avenue and proceed to Courthouse Square and the Pine Street intersection and up to 25E, including the side streets of Oak, Laurel and Walnut along the way. You will see new sanitary and storm sewer lines in all of those locations.”
A primary concern of many business owners, expressed Wednesday by Long’s Pic Pac owner Mike Long, was how street closures would be handled and how they would affect businesses.
“There’s no way to get around them digging up the street in front of a lot of these businesses and putting pipes in the ground. It’s going to have to be shut down some, but it can be opened back up daily. When they finish up and backfill their trenches it can be traveled,” Brunsma said.
“You’re going to have to deal with the construction and it’s not going to be pleasant for a while. You won’t have your entrance shut down for a month, but we are talking about daily interruptions to your traffic flow.”
Long also asked if there was an opportunity to work at night so the street would be left open during the day?
Burnsma said he would check into that possibility.
Mayor Scott Madon added the contractor also has typically worked four ten-hour days each week so the streets should all be open during weekends.
“We have been notified that we’re going to have a little bit of relief money for those of you directly impacted by this project around the square,” Roan said. “The city can match that with some of the restaurant tax money that you all pay in to. The exact details aren’t available yet, but there is going to be a little bit of relief if you have to deal with us shutting off your water for a couple of hours.
“There are going to be a few hiccups and a few things that are going to affect your business but we will always tell you a head of time. Your interests and what is best for your businesses is at the forefront of my mind the entire time and I think this project and the final result is the best thing for your business. It’s going to be a rough road to get there but the end result is that we’re all going to be happy.”
Brunsma said they were hoping to finish up both of the projects no later than May of 2022.
“We’ve got some hurdles to cross but we think we can get there,” he said.
The streetscape portion of the project should start in September or October. Billie Motsch and Liz Piper of Element Design, are the architects for that part of the project.
They shared a presentation of renderings showing how the square would look once the project is completed. The project includes the burying of overhead power and telephone lines, widening the sidewalks and the streets to create additional parking and adding free Wi-Fi all around the square.
“We’ll widen some sidewalks to allow more space for walking down the street as well as things like café tables and benches. We want to try and make it more user-friendly and a better experience all-around for everyone who uses downtown on a daily basis as well as those who come in for special events,” Piper said.
“One of the really fun things is developing Kentucky Avenue as sort of a festival plaza. On a daily basis it will be a really good place you can drive down, but when it’s time to celebrate this will be a place with special lights and special paving so that it really feels like a special place instead of just a street that has been closed down for an event.”
