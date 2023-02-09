Superintendent Waylon Allen tells WRIL that Tuesday morning February 7, 2023 it was reported that a student brought a toy gun to Middlesboro Elementary School in a backpack.
Upon this report, Middlesboro staff quickly identified the student who was found to be in possession of a toy gun. The school SRO followed procedure in securing the student and the toy gun was confiscated. The student has been taken into custody and charges have been filed.
“We are thankful for our SRO for his quick action and concern for the safety of our students and staff,” Allen said. “The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority at Middlesboro Independent Schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.