The Irish, and many people with them, celebrate March 17, 461 AD as the day a man named “Patrick” died. Later on in history, myth and tradition made him into a Saint of the Roman Catholic Church. The few facts of his life that survived have been mixed with legend to form a standard picture: Born in England to a pagan Roman family. At age 14, traders captured him and sold him into slavery in Ireland. Six years later he escaped back to England with God’s help. He converted to Christianity, studied the faith, became a priest, and felt called to go back to Ireland. He went back. After much controversy and many problems he became a Bishop and was revered as the bringer of Christianity to the wild Irish natives.
Most of this traditional picture comes from his own creative writings. Historical facts and events give a different interpretation from his, but tradition almost always wins by kicking facts aside or using them for spin. St Patrick presented himself as a mixture of Joseph, Moses, and Paul in the Bible.
In Genesis, Joseph was sold into slavery to traders. According to Exodus 21:2, six years is to be the time limit on slavery. Sure enough, six years later, at age 20, Joseph did the dream interpretations and became a great success in Egypt. Like Joseph, St Patrick spent six years as a slave his said.
At the time St Patrick lived, Ireland had a substantial Christian population. Documents from the Pope at that time show Patrick being sent to Ireland to combat heresies growing in the churches, and not to convert the heathen. He felt he was like Paul being called to attack the misguided Jewish messianic teachings. “Combat” and “attack” accurately describe St. Patrick’s methods. Tradition says that on his chest armor he wrote, “Christ before me, Christ behind me. Christ within me, Christ all around me”, for protection in battle.
Did he drive all the snakes out of Ireland? No he did not. The last Ice Age covered Ireland. When the ice and glaciers receded, no snakes survived for him to drive out. However, as we all know, snakes and serpents often refer to evil people, to Satan, to our enemies. In St. Patrick’s version, we get the Garden of Eden story in reverse. He drove out all the evil in Ireland and created a new Eden, snake free – under his administration. In this view, the serpents, the evil spirits, are both the heresies of the church and the pagan druids.
In Exodus 7:9-12, Aaron proves God’s power to Egypt’s King by turning his walking stick into a snake. The King’s magicians do the same, but Aaron’s one swallows up all of theirs. Then Moses puts a serpent image on the top of a pole as a symbol of power. For the final making of a saint, he has to be like Jesus. In Luke 8:26-39, Jesus healed a man possessed by demons. The demons went into a herd of pigs. All the pigs(evil) ran off a cliff and drowned. So there we have the making of a Saint by association with the great Bible heroes and fanciful stories. However, St Patrick has never been officially canonized by any Pope. Tradition has made him a Saint because tradition always wins.
