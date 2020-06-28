While on routine patrol, Bell County Deputy Adam Southern observed a white 2006 Cadillac CTS traveling on Highway 1534 (Page Cutoff) with expired registration plates. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 24 year old Timothy A. Reynolds of Coldiron Kentucky who exited the vehicle frantically while sticking his hands in his pocket.
Deputy Southern issued verbal commands for Reynolds to place his hands on top of the vehicle. Reynolds complied eventually, but continued to take his hands off, putting them in his pocket and waistband prompting the deputy to conduct a pat down.
Recovered was a small black powder pistol and the deputy noticed a bag and unmarked pill bottle sticking out of Reynolds front pocket where his hands kept going. He was found to be in possession of a large quantity of Xanax pills and a quarter sized piece of a black substance believe to be Heroin.
Timothy Reynolds was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with:
Possession of controlled substance -1 degree, 1st offense (Heroin)
Possession of controlled substance - 3rd degree – (drug unspecified)
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Buying/possessing – drug paraphernalia
Failure to wear seat belts
Failure to maintain insurance
No registration plates
No registration receipt
Operating on a suspended or revoked license
Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Rear license not illuminated
Also assisting on scene was Bell County Deputy Jake Perry and KSP Trooper George Howard.
