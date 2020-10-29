With Bell County listed as a Red Zone due to rising cases of COVID-19, Main Street Pineville had to cancel the Trunk-or-Treat event that was scheduled for Sunday on Courthouse Square.
Trick-or-Treating will still be allowed in the city and across the county on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“After consulting with local health officials, local government officials, Governor Beshear’s office and more, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Trunk or Treat,” Main Street Pineville Director Jacob Roan said in a facebook post. “We are deeply saddened, however, we know that this is the responsible thing to do. Bell County is currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases that is worse than the spike we saw this summer. Many participating business people are under quarantine orders.”
Mayor Scott Madon said those who had planned to participate in Trunk-or-Treat will be allowed to set up around the square on Halloween night between 5 and 7 during regular Trick or Treating hours.
“We became Red this past week so we decided to do away with Trunk-or-Treat and just combine it with regular Halloween trick-or-treating,” he said.
“The people who were going to do Trunk –of-Treat, we’re going to let them set up around the courthouse on Halloween.
“If we continue with the numbers rising like we are, unless surrounding counties cancel, we will allow it. We’re not going to promote it — we’re not telling people they can’t and we’re not telling people they can, we’re leaving it up to everybody to decide for themselves. I think you’ll see quite a few houses that will decide not to give out candy this year but I also think you’ll see a lot of people who want to do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.