Middlesboro Main Street hosted their Trunk or Treat on Saturday at the Middlesboro City Parking Lot. Kids were able to get candy from many local businesses and organizations, including the Middlesboro Police Department. In addition there were inflatables and other games and a pumpkin carving station provided by the Bell County Chamber of Commerce.
