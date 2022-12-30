The Pineville City Council met in a special called meeting on Tuesday. It was the final meeting for Councilman Tuck Woolum, who has served the city in that capacity for the last 25 years.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet day for me, Coach,” Mayor Scott Madon said to Woolum. “You’ve served this city for over 25 years.”
Madon said when Woolum started his tenure on the council, the meetings were held in the old City Hall building where Josh Howard’s law office is currently.
“So he’s been around a while and Tuck has been an avid supporter of Pineville, not only the city but also the school — I can remember being in the fifth grade when you came to Pineville with that long hair down on your shoulders. I wasn’t sure about you, buddy, but we’ve been lifelong friends and college roommates.
“Tuck was very passionate when we were trying to make a move to save the hospital. He’s been passionate about a lot of projects, but what always stands out to me the most is that Tuck was emphatic that we needed to be a part of the Drug Task Force,” Madon said. “He was being told no; told that the city couldn’t do it and couldn’t afford it. He stayed the course and I think today because of the Drug Task Force Pineville and Bell County — I’m not ever going to say we don’t have a drug problem because we do, but — our drug situation is much better that it would have been. You kept that going and we’re still in it today. I give you all the credit for that.”
Madon said there were many things he could talk about that Woolum played a big role in bringing to the city.
“25 years is a long time. You’ve put up with a lot of things here and I certainly appreciate it,” he said. “You going to be missed.”
Main Street Pineville Executive Director Jacob Roan also thanked Woolum for all of his support.
“I want to thank you Tuck for always being supportive of Main Street and myself,” he said. “You’ve been a great councilman and we appreciate all that you’ve done for the city.”
Madon presented Woolum with a plaque commemorating his 25 years serving as a councilman.
Woolum said he had served with four different mayors and a lot good people on the council.
“I wish you all the best in keeping things going. Over these last few years we got a lot going right now and this city is as well off as it has been in a long time,” he said. “Once we get the Courthouse Square done and the (Boone’s Ridge) Elk and Wildlife Center open we’re going to be booming. Good luck to you all and I appreciate all of you.”
During the meeting, Roan announced that he has received word that the city finally has the environmental study approved for the ARC grant. This will allow the funding to be released for the streetscape project around Courthouse Square.
“We went through the process the right way and we were approved,” Roan said. “We should be able to bid this out next month and everything should be track to start work on the streetscape project in the spring.”
“It’s probably worked out in our favor a little bit because of the material shortages,” Madon said. “We’ve heard so many stories at different meetings from people talking about how high their bids have been coming in for various projects. Hopefully this delay will help us a little bit.”
He added that hearing the environmental study had been released was good news.
“I know everybody’s been getting anxious and they’re getting tired of driving over rough streets but hopefully we’ll be able to get started on that project soon,” he said.
Roan added that the Main Street Gala will be returning this year and is scheduled for February 11th.
“We’ve had several sponsors that have already reached out so I expect it be as normal,” he said. “The tables and public tickets will go on sale January 3rd. We’ll put that on Facebook and get something in the paper to get the word out.”
The council also approved the second reading of an amendment to the City of Pineville Code of Ordinances Chapter 72: Parking Regulations, to omit 72.062 monthly parking permits.
That part of the ordinance dates back to an old city parking lot at the Total Care building in the 1970s that charged monthly for parking permits. The amendment removes that part because the city no longer charges for parking.
Following the meeting, Madon and the council members that were elected or re-elected in November were sworn into office by State Representative Adam Bowling.
