A strong storm swept through Middlesboro Tuesday evening downing trees and knocking out power for several hours. These photos were shared by Erin Cawood on Facebook and show storm damage on Dorchester Avenue near West End School.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Weeknight Meatloaf
- Pineville Schools Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees
- John Edward “John Edd” Philpot, 73
- Southeast automotive technology grad pays it forward to help students
- 35th Street property owner arrested for criminal littering
- Pineville native Kristy Burnett back in hometown as First State Bank of the Southeast mortgage lender
- BCHS football practice starts Monday
- M’boro firefighter arrested after assault incident with his girlfriend — while on duty
- Bell Schools add 6 SLEO positions
- Robbie Wilder to play football at Union College
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.