I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season. 2020 has been a year full of trials, many people have lost so much. It makes you realize what is truly important in life, one of those things being health. Jake and I have vowed to make our health a big priority in 2021. Maybe you all can keep up accountable.
On my quest to cook healthy foods, I found a new recipe I wanted to try with you all. This year I am going to try to find healthy alternatives to the meals I love. I think we will all enjoy it!
Turkey Kielbasa Pasta
Ingredients: 1 package of fresh mushrooms, 1 red bell pepper, 1 white onion, 1 turkey kielbasa sausage, 2 cups whole grain bow tie pasta, 1 cups vegetable broth, 1 cup coconut milk, 3 cups fresh spinach, ½ cup of parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt pepper, Italian seasoning.
Instructions: Begin by dicing the onion and bell pepper. In a skillet over medium high heat sauté onion, bell pepper and mushrooms with olive oil. Slice the turkey kielbasa to desired thickness on the diagonal. Add to the vegetables and continue to sauté.
Once vegetables are tender and kielbasa is brown, add 2 cups of dry whole wheat pasta, salt pepper and Italian seasoning to taste. Cover with the vegetable broth and coconut milk bring to a boil.
Once the liquid is boiling add the spinach and cut the heat back and let simmer for around 5-7 minutes until pasta is cooked. Top with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and serve!
