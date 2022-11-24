Gobble, gobble, gobble, gobble, gobble, gobble, gob…”Stop that!” said Tom’s brother. “The Sun is a family newspaper and you shouldn’t be saying such things.”
“Geez Bro, can’t a guy have a little fun before the axe falls? Gobble, gobble, gobble… Only us turkeys know what I’m saying so what difference does it make?”
“It’s impolite to the farmers, but I know and our neighbors know. You’ll get is thrown out of the cage if you keep it up.”
“Now you’re talking man. I’m tired of this old cage life: same food every day, can’t get no exercise. We’re birds. We’re supposed to fly. Our cousins out in the woods do that.”
“Yes they do, but they also get eaten by coyotes and foxes. Be happy, you’re safe and well fed.”
“Coyotes wouldn’t want me now, anyway. I’m a blob of antibiotics and who knows what else? Why didn’t we qualify for the frtee-range, organic flock?”
“You’re too lazy and fat for that kind of life. You would have to chase bugs, eat nasty stuff from the dirt. Heavens, you would even have to drink rain water. Who knows what’s in that stuff that falls through the polluted air?”
Tom said, “Gobble, gobble, gobble, gobble, gobb…”
“Oh, so you’ve cleaned up your language now and tell me you’re gonna’ get a free-range girlfriend. I can see you now; strutting with your tail feathers in a big fan with those cute little red pigtails hanging from your chin. You would probably lose your balance and fall over backwards with your feet in the air.”
“Well, my boy, let’s face it and I’ll be honest with you. We’re all gonna’ end up that way, all fifty thousand of us. We’ll be golden brown right out of the oven, our legs in the air and our feet in the soup. They’ll decide that we didn’t do the job right and fill us with pig and cow. We are too lean for consumer tastes, so they will pump us full of cow, I mean butter. Next, gourmet cooks will stuff us with pig, I mean sausage, stale bread and oranges. Oranges! It’s the Abomination of Desecration!”
“Calm down Tom, calm down. You’re losin it.”
“Gobble, gobble, gobble, gobble, gobble, gob..}
“I told you not to use turkey talk in public, but you’re right. When they cut off our heads to feed the dogs, neither one of us will talk anymore. So let’s gobble up all that free food they give us and and enjoy today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.