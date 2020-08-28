A sexual offense case that has been several years in the court system has finally come to a conclusion in London, Kentucky. On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 32 year old Jordan Ryan Turner of Middlesboro was sentenced to just over 15 years (188 months) in federal prison.
He was originally arrested on April 9, 2018 by the Kentucky State Police on a state charge of using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities. He was indicted Thursday, June 28, 2018 on federal charges of attempted production of child pornography along with receiving, distributing, and possessing child pornography.
Police said, and Turner admitted in court, that while he was a teacher and coach at Bell County High School, he asked two high school boys for nude photos through Facebook and Kik Messenger in an attempt to persuade them to engage in sexual activity. He plead guilty to the charges in March of 2019.
Under federal law, Turner must serve 85 percent of the prison sentence, will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years after his release, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
The investigation was conducted by the KSP and FBI. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Rosenberg.
