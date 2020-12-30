Tuesday at approximately 5:20 p.m. while investigating suspicious activity on Jones Avenue, Bell County Deputy Frank Foster and K-9 Deputy Adam Southern came upon an outdoor structure with one person inside and another just outside the entryway.
Upon contact with the men, identified as 58-year-old Gary Wilson of Pineville and 34-year-old Christopher Adam Miracle, the deputies noticed in plain sight in a makeshift bedroom a bag of Marijuana on a dresser along with a clear container with several bags of suspected Methamphetamine.
Wilson was taken into custody after taking ownership of the items and Miracle was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. During Miracle’s arrest, he attempted to jerk away from the deputies while trying to conceal a bag of suspected Methamphetamine.
After securing the pair, a further search of the building revealed more bags of varying sizes of suspected Methamphetamine - with an approximate weight of 148 grams, Suboxone, a bag of Marijuana, digital scales, distribution baggies, drug paraphernalia.
Wilson and Miracle were lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
Gary Wilson has been charged with trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Adam Miracle was charged with possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine) and he was served the outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.
