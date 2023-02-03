Bell County Jailer Robin Venable has handed additional charges to two inmates stemming from an incident outside the detention center last Thursday.
Citations state that while a jail staff member was outside the building she heard an alarm and looked down to see an Arby’s cup with several items inside including a cell phone, charger, and what was determined to be Suboxone.
After looking up the number of the cell phone, it was determined to be registered to inmate Jason Dye of Calvin, Kentucky. After also reviewing jail phone service, it was determined that inmate Dye along with inmate Justin Davis of Middlesboro had conversations with a female in regard to dropping off the items.
Once interviewed, both men admitted to being involved in the incident and that the plan was to have a trustee retrieve the items.
Dye and Davis have been charged with Promoting Contraband – 1st degree.
Other charges are expected to be filed in this case.
