Often when I do counseling, clients come to me with domestic violence issues. They expect to work on their big issues like money and sex. Instead, it surprises them when I quote from the Bible, “It’s the little foxes that spoil the vine.” (Song 2:`15) I explain that big problems come from a number of small things like little foxes, that eat away at the relationship. On National Geographic TV, little foxes are cute, but they can be devils in a relationship. What makes our little fox for today so deadly and toxic is that people do not realize what they are saying. Here is a little story. Can you find the “fox”?
At Pic-Pac Marie stopped at the battery display. A man came down the aisle. As he passed, she said, “I’m sorry”. Normally most of us men would hardly hear that and keep going, but this man stopped and said, “You don’t need to say you’re sorry.” An intimidated Marie said, “I’m sorry I said I was sorry”. The man rolled his eyes and went on.
The little fox is “need”. The man used it as a command, an order without realizing it. At bottom, whenever we tell anyone what they “need” to do, we are ordering them around. Who gives orders? Superiors do. To whom? To inferiors, of course. When you have a job, the boss tells you what you “need” to do. Parents tell kids what they “need” to do as an order. “You need to clean up your room now, or else!”
However, in a partner/spouse relationship, it only brings stress, frustration, and arguments when one tells the other what they “need” to do – even when they really need to do it. Need creates resentment and breeds anger. She says, You’re late again. You need to come home earlier”.
He says, “I work hard all week Don’t tell me what I NEED to do. You NEED to have my supper ready. You NEED to get off the phone with your mother is what you NEED to do!” I won’t continue this little supper ritual between these two. It’s going to get hot, and the spaghetti will grow cold. The source of all this woe is the little word “need”. We use it with good intentions, trying to be helpful, and all we get is strife. Let’s go back to Pic-Pac for an answer. The man felt he was being helpful and it didn’t work because he was asking the impossible. Real men don’t say they are sorry in the grocery aisle, so he was ordering her to act like a man. When we say “You need”, what we mean is “if I were you this is what I would do” but obviously the other person is not you. My counseling advice is, “Eliminate need from your vocabulary and use instead, I wish, I want, I feel, I hope”.
If you look closely at my positive suggestions you will find that I have eliminated “You” as well as “need”. “You” is an attack word. “I” makes a person responsible for what they say. For now, get rid of those two little foxes and we’ll more of them next time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.