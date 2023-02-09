On Thursday, January 26, 2023, 36-year-old Brian Patterson and 36-year-old William Patterson, both of Middlesboro, were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on charges of Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing Methamphetamine.
These indictments come after a lengthy investigation of both suspects by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations and the DEA. Both individuals are suspected of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in Middlesboro and the surrounding area. On February 3, 2023, ANI and the DEA executed search warrants at residences in Middlesboro where more drugs and money suspected to be tied to drug trafficking were seized. Both Brian and William Patterson were taken into custody without incident.
ANI and the DEA were assisted in the search warrants by Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 10, Deputies from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, and Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department.
Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency narcotics investigations unit consisting of detectives from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police.
Both men are being held in the Laurel County Correctional Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.