Tyler Leonard Woolum of Pineville, Kentucky, received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) in Harrogate, Tennessee, on May 9, 2020.
Woolum received his undergraduate degree from The Citadel. He will continue his medical training as an emergency medicine resident at Integris Health in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Prior to graduation, Woolum received the LMU-DCOM Service Award. This award is presented to a student who exemplifies the mission statement of LMU-DCOM in the following areas: serving the health and wellness needs of people within both the Appalachian region and beyond; focusing on enhanced access to comprehensive health care for underserved communities; and embracing compassionate, patient-centered care that values diversity, public service and leadership as an enduring commitment to professionalism and the highest ethical standards. He is the son of Tuck Woolum and Dr. Martha Woolum.
The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond. For more information about LMU-DCOM, call 1.800.325.0900, ext. 7090, email dcom@LMUnet.edu, or visit us online at med.LMUnet.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.