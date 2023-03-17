Union College in Barbourville, Ky has made the headlines recently, and no doubt, they will continue to be the subject of conversation, especially for those that love Union College and have some of the orange in their blood. One of the reasons why the conversation will continue, is because there are many, who have legitimate interest in the orange and black Bulldogs and their silence didn’t speak up. The issues are many, and there is no one newspaper story or opinion column like mine, that can address all the issues of importance.
The single event that sparked this public conversation about Union College, was a no to students, who desired to have a worship service on campus. That single moment did awaken the community, alumni and friends of Union. Please recognize that I didn’t mention students, faculty or staff. For those on campus, the overwhelming majority know what the problems are and sadly for them, without leadership change options are few.
One option for them, is to seek employment elsewhere and they have. Trusted, respected and many student engaged faculty, staff, leaders in various departments and coaches and have selected that option or been forced away. Why? because they fought the system and were continually discouraged on every idea of advancement, to build and promote Union, with the wrong decision made repeatedly by the administration. Frustration is king, disappointment is the rule of the day, and the standard operating procedure is always reactive, if that, and never proactive to promote Union College.
The community of Barbourville and Knox County are the closest to the campus geographically, but the community of support for Union is boundless. Her students are everywhere, but the disconnect from their alma mater has continue to grow farther apart in their distance with each passing year. I myself, love Union.
