The most famous Patriots in America at this time play football for New England. Those warriors go to battle to trample opposing armies. In our American history, the next most famous Patriots fought for freedom from British Kings in the Revolutionary War. On my Father’s side of the family, some of my ancestors fought in that War, so I can be a member of the Sons of the Revolution(SAR). On my wife’s sode, some of her ancestors go back to that War also, sso our daughters can be Daughters of the Revolution(DAR). When my daughter-in-law from Honduras got her citizenship, the DAR women were there giving out American flags.
When I go back past the Revolution, like to the 1500s, I find Patriots in my family line. The Reformation traditionally began when Martin Luther nailed a copy of his 95 criticisms of the Roman Catholic Church to a castle door on October 31, 1519. John Calvin spread the Reformation to France. In France, a man named Hugues led the movement. French Protestants came to be called “Huguenots”. Neither the Roman Catholic Church nor the Kings of France wanted to share their power with Huguenots and persecution began. The Huguenots fought back and the religious wars went on for 100 years. The Catholic Church finally gained enough power that the Huguenots went to Germany to escape. Those were my ancestors. They fought for over 100 years for freedoms.
Fast forward t0 1776 where my ancestors fought for freedom, to World War one in 1918 when my Father was in combat in France, to World War two where all my uncles and an aunt served in World Wat Two, to a brother in the Marines, two brothers in the Army in Viet Nam, and myself in Korea. We sound like a warrior tribe, but we all fought for freedoms and not to take over any governments. When the wars were over, we came home. We fought to keep the United States of America united.
War is Hell. We don’t need anymore of it. Now it seems that if you can wave a flag and run around in the woods playing tin soldier with combat weapons, then you are a Patriot. Attempting to weaken and divide our nation by force and intimidation for personal power is not patriotism. It goes by another name.
From the Revolutionary War on, “United” has made us into a great nation. We are a freedom magnet for all peoples of the world. My Father’s ancestors came from a fractured France. My daughter-in-law from a Central American dictatorship, mu Mother’s folks from Kings and royal privilege in Poland. They came to be free, but not to do as they pleased. They came for freedom to work together for the good of all (Commonwealth). Our nation still has a long way to go in this great freedom experiment.
