Bell County Tourism and Main Street Pineville have teamed up for three exciting shows at the Bell Theater.
October 29 is “Raising Hell at the Bell” featuring IV and The Strange Band (Hank Williams Sr.’s great grandson Hank 4), StormToker and W.D. Miller
November 9 will be Ward Davis (song writer for Cody Jinks) along with Drayton Farley, Josh Meloy and Tim Goodin
December 17 is “Jingle Bells at the Bell” featuring Arlo McKinley, Logan Halstead and Jeremy Pinnel
Jon Grace of the Bell County Tourism and Jacob Roan of Main Street Pineville encourages everyone to come out and have a great time. Hurry and grab tickets while they are still available.
Grace also said he’d like to thank everyone who came out and supported Lost Dog for their final performance for a while.
“I’d like to express appreciation for everyone who came out from here and nine other states, as far as Wisconsin,” he said. “They came to see the show and write the band letters so they will have something to look back on their visit to the Bell Theater.”
Being an acoustic band, it sometimes gets hard for the artist to hear what they are singing and this makes the artist not want to visit the venue again. This was not the case with Lost Dog, because once again our local community gathered to have fun and be respectful at the same time which makes other artists want to visit us.
“We had the perfect crowd.” Grace added.
The Bell County Tourism and Main Street Pineville hosts a concert once a month to promote tourism and fuel our local economy. These shows fills our restaurants, our bed and breakfasts, and the Pine Mountain State Park Lodge so we can all be successful together.
If you have any questions or concerns you can feel free to contact Jon Grace at the Bell County Tourism.
