UPDATE - A short time after 7pm Friday evening august 28th Claiborne County Sheriff's Deputies arrested without incident Donnie Dee Smith in Harrogate at the Exxon station.
He was already facing failure to appear charges in Claiborne County in regard to possession of meth for resale, possession of schedule VI drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Smith will be extradited back to Kentucky to face the attempted murder and wanton endangerment charges taken out by Middlesboro Police.
He is lodged in the Claiborne County Jail.
Original story -
Middlesboro, Ky.) Friday August 28, 2020 – At approximately 8:20am Middlesboro Police responded to a call of a shooting at a residence on Exeter Avenue. Responding to the incident was lead investigator Officer Jeremiah Johnson along with Sgt. Kenny Vanover and Captain Joe Holder.
Upon arrival the officers were informed an altercation occurred between 20-year-old Donnie “Dee” Smith and his father Donnie Smith while several others were in the residence. During the course of the fight, “Dee” shot his father Donnie and fled the scene in a black extended cab Ford F150 with Tennessee tags 0M3 7R3. The truck also has a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” snake sticker in the rear window and the word “DIRTY $” on the tailgate.
The father, Donnie Smith, was taken by Middlesboro EMS to Middlesboro ARH with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Middlesboro Police and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Detectives are working in conjunction actively seeking Donnie Dee Smith who has a lengthy criminal history and is also considered armed and dangerous.
Warrants for the arrest of Smith have been entered into NCIC for attempted murder and (4) four counts of wanton endangerment.
Donnie Dee Smith is described as 6’ 2” 235lbs with brown short hair and green eyes.
If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, do not engage him. Call the Middlesboro Police Department locally at 606-248-3636 or 911 outside Middlesboro. All calls will be kept confidential.
