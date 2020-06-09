During Tuesday's June meeting of the Bell County Fiscal Court, Magistrate Eddie Saylor asked a question that has been on the mind of many in the community.
“I got two or three questions and I know you all have missed my questions,” Saylor said. “Wildlife Center, any construction going on?”
“Yes, they are presently building the water line as we speak,” Judge-Executive Albey Brock replied. “I talked to Frank, who is the primary investor, the primary developer and they expect to be absolute foot in the gas, full board by the first of July. So we hope to see quite a bit of activity there coming up in the next 30 days. But yes, the waterline is being worked on as we are sitting here.”
In November of 2019, the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation announced Boone’s Ridge as the new name and identity for the Wildlife Center. The under construction property is expected to be a tourism destination in Bell County but an anticipated opening date is unknown at this time.
The project has grown from the original planned regional wildlife exhibition to a multi-dimensional, family-friendly tourism destination that could possibly bring up to 850,000 visitors annually.
Boone’s Ridge is located on 12,000 acres home to abundant wildlife and magnificent landscapes. It is also home to miles of trails, several museums, a theater, a zoo, a restaurant, an artisans’ exhibit hall, a gift shop, bird observatories, a petting zoo and much more.
According to Appalachian Wildlife Foundation COO Frank Allen, rebranding had been in the strategic plan for several years but was just brought to life.
“After extensive research and response testing, we chose Boone’s Ridge,” Allen explained. “Daniel Boone remains a popular American historical figure and he left a rich historical legacy in the region. We intend to harness that popularity and legacy.”
Allen continued, “A Wildlife Center is a tourist attraction and Boone’s Ridge will be a tourism destination that offers its visitors numerous attractions. Boone’s Ridge will attract visitors from across the nation to Kentucky’s Cumberland Mountains, just a few miles from the point where Daniel Boone first ventured west thru the Cumberland Gap 250 years ago.”
Boone’s Ridge is expected to result in the creation of over 2,900 new jobs and generate over $174 million in annual regional spending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.