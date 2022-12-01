The Pineville Independent School Board received an update on the progress being made toward installing turf on the football field well as incorporating baseball and softball playing areas to the facility at their November meeting last Monday.
Landscape architect Ben Boggs from Clotfelter-Samokar presented the updated plans to the board.
“A lot has happened over the last month. We finally got a survey and that allows us to go in and really start refining the details,” he said.
An issue was found with the property lines around the existing field. There is an access alley that was closed but still as an easement that runs behind the current home stands and it was found that the school district did not own the property where the current tennis courts are located.
Superintendent Russell Thompson said that during reconstruction after the flood the Corps of Engineers relocated the tennis courts on city property. The city gave the land to the school but not in writing.
“That put a little bit of a hiccup in the plan,” Boggs explained. “But the surveyor has been working with the city to get some of that property deeded over. I’m sure the arrangement that’s going to be officially worked out but the city has been happy to work with us.”
Thompson said the school would now get everything deeded the was it needs to be.
Boggs said the city has agreed to give about 12 feet of right of way along the south edge of the field. That will make Prospect Avenue, which runs past the stadium, into a one-lane road.
“That allowed us to pull everything down and shift the football field over to where we’ll have more space between the sideline to the fence,” Boggs said. “Now you’ll have a team box area of roughly 18 feet.”
Thompson said the school would need to talk to all of the property owners on Prospect Ave and have them sign that they knew it would be a one-lane road.
For football the current visiting bleachers will become the home grandstand and temporary bleachers will be put on the visiting side. During baseball and softball season, those bleachers will be moved behind home plate on either side of the press box.
Boggs added that by sliding the field southward it allows the baseball field to meet standards for hosting district and regional tournaments. The left field fence is 270 feet from home plate, but will compensate by having a 15-foot fence from the foul line that would step down to 10-feet in left-center field. From that point a portable six-foot tall fence would run from the corner of the end zone to the home grandstands just to the right of straight away center field. The right field fence will be 288 feet from home plate.
Thompson said the turf could be installed in time for next football season while construction on the new concession stand and a new locker room for baseball, softball and middle school football would continue into the season.
Boggs said the plans were the open bids in mid-January and demolition work for the project could start in early February.
