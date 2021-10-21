The Bell County School Board moved forward with planned projects to add LED lighting and pave the parking lots at Yellow Creek and Page school centers. There are also plans to upgrade the HVAC at both of those schools.
“We get money from the school facilities construction commission that is basically free,” Finance Director Steve Silcox told the board during last month’s meeting. “They’re going to pay for the bonds for the projects. It’s going to allow to pave the parking lots at Yellow Creek and Page and put new LED lighting in at both of those schools.”
Superintendent Tom Gambrel explained that the SFCC money has to be allocated by January. “It’s money the state sets aside to do projects like this so there’s no cost to the board,” he said.
Silcox said federal air money can be used to upgrade the heating and air at both of those schools.
“This money was set aside with the last round of COVID relief for improvements to increase the ventilation in the buildings,” he said.
The BG-1s for those projects was approved last month and filed with the state.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting the board approved Draft Owner/Architect Agreement with Sherman Carter Barnhard Architects for the lighting and paving project and a separate Owner/Architect Agreement with the firm for the HVAC work. Both agreements were approved pending the approval of the Kentucky Department of Education.
“This separates them because of the costs associated with the HVAC. If it was to run into being too much money, then we can still proceed with the lighting and paving,” Gambrel told the board.
The board also heard a presentation from Frakes School Center principal Terry Wilson.
He said he’s been trying his best to promote the school through Facebook by featuring students of the week and recognizing teachers, staff members and alumni for their accomplishments.
Wilson attended school at Frakes and spent all but the first year of his teaching career there. He’s been the principal for seven years.
The school currently has an enrollment of 96 students.
“We’re small, but we’re doing everything we can to make a difference,” he said.
