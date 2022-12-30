How did the start of a new year get to be on January 1? It is more logical to have it start December 21, the Solstice, the start of Winter. However, history is seldom nice, neat, or logical. A long time ago, the Roman Emperor Julian, decided to change time keeping from a thirteen month year to a twelve. To make them fit, some months ended up with 28, 30, or 31 days. Eventually they discovered that the Earth’s yearly journey around the Sun did not take exactly 365 days but 365 ¼. Every four years we have to add a day to be accurate, so we have February 29.
Many countries to the East of Rome did not accept the new Julian calendar. They did not change their system. The new method also meant that the Pope had to change the Holy Days as well. The churches East of Rome did not accept the claims of the Bishop of Rome that he was the Pope. They did not make calendar changes and the Gregorian Calendar has Christmas on January 6, and the New Year later.
I usually get a little anxious at the time of the Winter solstice. I picture the Earth in its orbit around the Sun. We have sped down the long straight stretch of the orbit all Summer and Fall. Now, now we have to make the turn. Will we make it or keep on going straight into the cold and darkness of space? I imagine the orbit is like the oval at Bristol Raceway. Sometimes cars don’t make the turn and off they fly. I assume a horizontal orbit. Yesterday, I saw a picture of it as vertical. Earth has finally made its climb to the top, and if we make the turn, we will go merrily down the other side with the South Pole on top – and I didn’t fall off!
I get anxious wondering about flying through space and orbits and such. In my life, I’m sitting here in Chenoa and not going anywhere. Maybe time is moving past me, or is it the other way that I am moving through time? Astronomy tells us that the Earth spins as it moves around the Sun as part of a planetary system that is spinning in a galaxy, of which there are many, and they spin. It makes me dizzy to think about it. Up and down do not exist, only near and far.
It gets further out. Physicists tell us that time and space are the same thing, so when we are doing all that spinning and traveling, it must be that we are moving through time, except we never get anywhere but old. We just keep going round and round and every 3651/4 days we do it again, no matter when it starts.
OK, I’m back to Earth now. I don’t know how that space/time continuum works. My flights of fancy and my dabbling in star dust have taken us far away, but we live in the near and in the now (even if it is not-now by the time I write it). Our lives are full of ups and downs, no matter what the astronomers say. We get UP in the morning and we lie DOWN at night. I have to go UP to get over Fonde Mountain to go DOWN to Middlesboro, and go UP and DOWN to return. The Sun really does come UP in the morning and go DOWN every night. I see it happen every day.
The famous Ball will come DOWN at Times Square at midnight and we will have another year of hope and of as much love as we can share and grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.