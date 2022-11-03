U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced over $1.25 million in investments benefitting businesses and communities across rural Kentucky.
The investments, made through the Meat and Poultry Production Expansion Program, Rural Business Development Grant Program, and the Community Facilities Program, aim to improve economic opportunities and quality of life in rural Kentucky.
“Rural people grow and produce the everyday essentials our country depends on, and we’re committed to ensuring they have every opportunity to succeed” said Torres Small. “The investments we’re announcing today are just the beginning, as we partner with rural people in Kentucky to strengthen the food supply chain and create jobs and economic opportunities in the places rural people call home.”
The City of Pineville will use a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to purchase two vehicles for the city’s law enforcement department, one for patrol and the other as a K-9 unit.
The City of Middlesboro will use a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to purchase an all-wheel drive vehicle and two pursuit all-wheel drive vehicles. These vehicles will help the city provide efficient and effective emergency response and law enforcement for the community and residents of rural Bell County.
Marksbury Farm Foods will use a $779,080 Meat and Poultry Production Expansion Program grant to expand their slaughter and grind production areas. This project will increase their slaughter capacity by 100% and their grind capacity by 250%, and it will create 25 jobs.
Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp will use a $99,999 Rural Business Development Grant to establish a four-person technical assistance team that helps a 14-county region’s small and emerging business community to be resilient, competitive, sustainable, and prosperous.
Southeast Kentucky Econ Development Corporation Inc. will use a $100,000 Rural Business Development Grant to capitalize a revolving loan fund to support small and emerging businesses located in a 45-county service area. The additional capital will enable businesses within the serve area to start or expand a business; thereby, creating or saving jobs.
Hyden-Leslie County Water District will use a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to purchase a backhoe loader. The equipment will be used to address maintenance calls, both preventative and emergency, waterline breaks, repairs, and to install some water lines.
Hyden-Leslie County Water District will also use a $41,500 Community Facilities grant to purchase two 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 trucks for the water district. These trucks will help with both preventative and emergency maintenance, for responding to waterline breaks and repairs, for maintenance on other equipment such as pump stations, and for daily operations.
Perry County Fiscal Court will use a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to purchase a 74-horsepower diesel O’Brien Hydro-Jetting Sewer System for use by the Vicco Sewer System. This equipment will be used to blow out problematic, blocked sewer lines and for continued water and sewer maintenance and operations.
Cawood Water District will use a $36,700 Community Facilities grant to purchase an excavator for maintenance and emergency repairs of water lines.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.