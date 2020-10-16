Tuesday was a big day for Pineville and Bell County as federal and state leaders visited several locations where their dollars are being used to help with improvements.
One stop for USDA Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg was Long’s $1 & Up in Pineville.
A $19,481 grant was provided to Long’s through the USDA for the installation of solar panels at their business.
“Lowering energy costs means rural businesses have more capital to invest in jobs and growth,” said Legg. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA Rural Development continues to be a valuable partner in helping rural businesses and communities across the commonwealth.”
SJL Enterprises, doing business as Long’s 1 & UP hardware store, will use a $19,481 grant to help purchase and install a 38.9-kW solar system. The project will generate and replace over 49,000 kW hours of energy each year.
Funding for this grant is provided through the Rural Energy for America Program, which can be used for energy audits and to install renewable energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar. The funding can also be used to increase energy efficiency by making improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/
