Cupid is coming to town this week! This brings about so many fun activities. Maybe you are going on a date with your honey to a nice restaurant, maybe you’ll make valentines with your kids, or maybe you’ll be making chocolate covered strawberries and having a chick flick movie night with friends. Whatever you choose to celebrate love, you’re going to need something to eat!
This week I thought I would share a fun Valentine treat. This is something simple that you could make with your kids and share with your friends and family. I know it’s during a pandemic, but I feel like people would still look forward to getting a sweet valentine treat.
Valentine Crack Candy
Ingredients: 1 cup of butter, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 stack of saltine crackers, 1 pound of white almond bark melted, ½ pack of red candy melts, ½ a pack of pink candy melts, Valentine sprinkles
Instructions: Begin by preheating the oven to 325. Line a baking sheet with tin foil. Place the crackers on the pan in 1 layer.
Melt butter and brown sugar over medium heat, bring to a boil and stir constantly for 5 minutes.
Pour the mixture over the crackers and bake at 325 for 8 minutes.
While your crackers are baking, melt the almond bark and candy melts in 3 separate bowls according to the package instructions.
When the crackers are done baking, pour the almond bark over the cracker mixture and spread evenly. Pour the pink and red candy melts over top and swirl with a fork . Shake the valentine sprinkles over the top and let completely cool. Break into smaller pieces and package for individual consumption. Share with your friends and family and show them some love this Valentine’s Day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.