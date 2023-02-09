I’ve got another valentine treat for you this week. It’s sure to be enjoyed by your kids and all their friends. Plus, it’s super simple. If putting something together last minute is your style, this one is for you.
Valentine Pretzel Hugs
Ingredients: 1 bag of pretzels, 1 bag of Hershey hugs, 1 bag of valentine M&Ms
Instructions: Preheat oven to 170. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the pretzels on the sheet in rows. You can place them fairly close together. Unwrap as many Hershey Hugs as you have pretzels and place them on top of each pretzel. Bake 4-8 minutes until the chocolate is soft, but not melted.
Remove the baking sheet from the oven and press an M&M into the top of each Hug. Cool in the freezer until the chocolate is hardened again.
You can place a handful into cute little baggies and share with your kid’s classmates or Sunday school class with a little valentine attached. Enjoy!
